TRON (TRX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $463.44 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.54 billion and $463.44 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001571 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,887,393,437 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

