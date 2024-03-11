TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.55 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and approximately $423.80 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001553 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000920 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,891,315,613 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

