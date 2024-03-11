TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $369.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 1,156,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.