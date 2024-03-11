Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

