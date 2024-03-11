Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,327. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

