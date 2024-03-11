Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,676. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.