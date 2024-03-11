Trexcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,081.92 (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Trexcoin has a total market capitalization of $100.41 million and $1,081.92 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trexcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trexcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin’s launch date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin XT (BTCXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate BTCXT through the process of mining. Bitcoin XT has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin XT is 0.01026884 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.