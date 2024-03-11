Treatt (LON:TET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $391.00

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 391 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.00), with a volume of 42215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.50 ($5.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TET. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.63) to GBX 610 ($7.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.88) target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Treatt Stock Performance

Treatt Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 466.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,213.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Insider Transactions at Treatt

In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 10,923 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £46,968.90 ($59,612.77). 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

