Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 6%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 481,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,254,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 847,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile



Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

