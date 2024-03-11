TransAct Technologies (TACT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at TransAct Technologies

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $45,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,288 shares of company stock worth $418,151 in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

