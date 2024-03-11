Traders Purchase Large Volume of Capri Put Options (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 50,678 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 6,939 put options.

Capri Stock Down 0.5 %

Capri stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,342. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

