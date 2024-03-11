Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 19,701 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the average daily volume of 674 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

VYM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.20. 568,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.