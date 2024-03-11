Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.12.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$61.07 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,480 shares of company stock worth $1,070,807. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

