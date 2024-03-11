Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.