Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of TOT traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.74. 62,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,010. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current year.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

