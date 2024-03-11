Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.58 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $10.58 billion and approximately $166.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00004282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00016822 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00025538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,329.70 or 0.99993278 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00189578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,077,332 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,050,133.177264 with 3,468,529,867.0241203 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.79432453 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $67,926,198.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

