Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.83. 41,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,217. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.