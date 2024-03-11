Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 538 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NBTB stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $35.31. 10,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NBTB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.