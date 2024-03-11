Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 4,349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,619. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.