Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.18. 328,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.14 and a 200-day moving average of $279.07. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

