Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 644,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

