Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,516 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for about 1.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp's holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $291.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

