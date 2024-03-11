Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

BlackRock stock traded down $10.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $825.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,224. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.