Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

VB stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.47. The stock had a trading volume of 143,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,706. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.29.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

