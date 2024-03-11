Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.16. 632,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $383.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

