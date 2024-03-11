Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,163 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $30.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $731.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,333. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $317.24 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

