Tlwm Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tlwm lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVDA traded down $15.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $860.18. 53,060,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,608,078. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $666.33 and a 200 day moving average of $533.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

