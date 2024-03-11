TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.0 %
TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.30.
Insider Activity at TimkenSteel
In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $91,025.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,237.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,788 shares of company stock worth $1,438,416 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
