TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.0 %

TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Insider Activity at TimkenSteel

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $91,025.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,237.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,788 shares of company stock worth $1,438,416 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TimkenSteel by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

