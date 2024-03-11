TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,905 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Simply Good Foods worth $23,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

