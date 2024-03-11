TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 180,330 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,330 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

