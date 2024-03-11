Threshold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65.57 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Threshold has a market cap of $385.01 million and $65.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017150 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00025233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,490.63 or 0.99897691 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00196378 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03597752 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $47,294,735.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

