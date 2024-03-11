Threshold Price Hits $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $371.83 million and $45.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00017385 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,545.22 or 0.99833150 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00186606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03597752 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $47,294,735.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/."

