Theta Network (THETA) Price Tops $3.61

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00004981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $424.96 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

