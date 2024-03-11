The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,594,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,796 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $457,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 613,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

