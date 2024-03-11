The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.65. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

