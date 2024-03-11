The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.36).

SGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.31) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,232 ($15.64) on Monday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,261 ($16.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Sangeeta Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.33) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,331.89). 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

