The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $4,077,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $936,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,686. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.04 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

