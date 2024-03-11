The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,159 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Procter & Gamble worth $953,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 522,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.04 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $380.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.