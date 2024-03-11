The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,159 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Procter & Gamble worth $953,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 522,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.04 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $380.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.