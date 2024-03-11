The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $473,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

