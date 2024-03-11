The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 33.0% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.92. 943,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,969. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.46 and a 200-day moving average of $329.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

