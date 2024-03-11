The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hershey were worth $492,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $194.56 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.