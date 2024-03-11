The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 137,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 148,839 shares.The stock last traded at $91.66 and had previously closed at $91.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.