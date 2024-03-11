The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by CIBC from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.