The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours
Chemours Stock Performance
NYSE CC opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.
About Chemours
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemours
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.