The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chemours by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CC opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

