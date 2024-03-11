The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG) Insider Acquires A$16,800.00 in Stock

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($10,909.09).
The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Stock Performance
