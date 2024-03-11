Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 170000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.77.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
