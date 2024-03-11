Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

TSLA stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,785,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,193,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $228.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

