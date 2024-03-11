TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.40 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $317.63 million and approximately $43.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00066127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,971,073,080 coins and its circulating supply is 8,959,874,672 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

