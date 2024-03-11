Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $60.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KR. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

Get Kroger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Stock Up 0.9 %

KR stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,863,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,372,000 after buying an additional 1,438,626 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.