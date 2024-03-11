TD Securities Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$34.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.43.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

ZZZ opened at C$28.94 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

